Rutgers heads to Michigan State for conference showdown

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -10.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyson Walker and the Michigan State Spartans host Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Spartans are 8-2 on their home court. Michigan State is eighth in the Big Ten with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 5.0.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Scarlet Knights face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Spartans.

Aundre Hyatt is shooting 39.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

