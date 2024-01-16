Rutgers faces Nebraska in conference matchup

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brice Williams and the Nebraska Cornhuskers visit Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Big Ten play Wednesday.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-1 in home games. Rutgers has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cornhuskers are 3-3 against conference opponents. Nebraska has an 11-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rutgers is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Nebraska allows to opponents. Nebraska averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Rutgers gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Mawot Mag is averaging 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Keisei Tominaga is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 14.5 points. Williams is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.