Russell puts up 24, UT Arlington defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 91-73

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Phillip Russell scored 24 points as UT Arlington beat UT Rio Grande Valley 91-73 on Thursday night.

Russell had six assists for the Mavericks (9-9, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Makaih Williams scored 20 points and added three steals. DaJuan Gordon was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Vaqueros (6-12, 2-5) were led by Elijah Elliott, who posted 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. JJ Howard added 16 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. In addition, Daylen Williams finished with nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

