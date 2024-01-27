Russell Jones scores 22 pts, leads Western Carolina past VMI 102-77

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Russell Jones had 22 points in Western Carolina’s 102-77 victory over VMI on Saturday night. Jones…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Russell Jones had 22 points in Western Carolina’s 102-77 victory over VMI on Saturday night.

Jones had three steals for the Catamounts (16-5, 5-3 Southern Conference). DJ Campbell scored 20 points while going 9 of 14 from the field, and added six rebounds. Tre Jackson shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 19 points.

Brennan Watkins finished with 22 points for the Keydets (4-17, 1-7). Tyran Cook added 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for VMI. In addition, Taeshaud Jackson had nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Western Carolina hosts Chattanooga and VMI hosts UNC Greensboro.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.