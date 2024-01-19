Rosenberger’s 21 help Saint Francis (PA) knock off LIU 72-66

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Bobby Rosenberger III’s 21 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat LIU 72-66 on Friday night. Rosenberger…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Bobby Rosenberger III’s 21 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat LIU 72-66 on Friday night.

Rosenberger had nine rebounds for the Red Flash (6-12, 1-4 Northeast Conference). Eli Wilborn added 19 points while going 6 of 7 and 7 of 13 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Cam Gregory was 7 of 13 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

Tana Kopa finished with 20 points and two blocks for the Sharks (3-13, 2-2). Tai Strickland added 17 points for LIU. In addition, R.J. Greene had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Rosenberger put up 11 points in the first half for Saint Francis (PA), who led 31-27 at halftime. Saint Francis (PA) turned a three-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 48-36 lead with 13:55 left in the half. Gregory scored 12 second-half points in the win.

Both teams next play Sunday. Saint Francis (PA) visits Le Moyne and LIU takes on Cent. Conn. St. at home.

