Rose scores 24, Fordham knocks off Rhode Island 71-68

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kyle Rose’s 24 points helped Fordham defeat Rhode Island 71-68 on Wednesday night.

Will Richardson split a pair of free throws for the Rams and Rhode Island’s Jaden House for missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Rose also had six rebounds for the Rams (9-10, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Richardson scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Antrell Charlton had 12 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jeremy Foumena finished with 13 points and two blocks for the Rams (9-10, 3-3). David Fuchs added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Rhode Island. Luis Kortright also had 10 points and nine assists.

Rose scored 12 points in the first half and Fordham went into halftime trailing 34-31. Rose scored 12 second-half points and Fordham secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes and was tied three times.

