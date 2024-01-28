Ronsiek scores 18, No. 21 Creighton women hold off Seton Hall 57-49 despite sluggish finish

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 18 points, Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen added 16 each and No. 21…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 18 points, Morgan Maly and Lauren Jensen added 16 each and No. 21 Creighton turned back Seton Hall 57-49 on Sunday, the sixth straight win for the Bluejays.

Seton Hall hit 4 of 5 shots early in the third quarter and got within 36-34 before Ronsiek made a layup and Maly scored twice for Creighton. A couple of minutes later, a 3-pointer by Maly gave Creighton a 47-38 lead but Seton Hall scored the final five points to get within 47-43 heading to the fourth.

Savannah Catalon made two free throws to get Seton Hall within 49-45 with 8 1/2 minutes to go but the Pirates did not score again until an Azana Baines layup with 21 seconds left made it 54-47.

There were a total of two field goals made in the fourth quarter, one for each team. Creighton went 1 for 8 and Seton Hall made 1 of 17.

Baines had 19 points and nine rebounds for Seton Hall (12-8, 4-5 Big East). I’yanna Lops had 10 rebounds.

Maly went 2-for-2 from the line for Creighton (16-3, 7-2), significant because she has made all 33 of her attempts this season.

There were six lead changes in the early going and Creighton led 15-13 after one quarter. Ronsiek scored 13 of Creighton’s 15 points in a stretch that spanned the first and second quarters, leading to a 27-16 lead midway through the second. Seton Hall got as close as six points, then Jensen’s 3-pointer gave Creighton a 33-24 lead at the half.

Creighton hosts Marquette on Wednesday when Seton Hall hosts Georgetown.

