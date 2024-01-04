Rogers, Wichita State Shockers to host Scott and the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (7-5) at Wichita State Shockers (8-5) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers…

North Texas Mean Green (7-5) at Wichita State Shockers (8-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on North Texas in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Shockers are 6-0 on their home court. Wichita State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Mean Green have gone 0-1 away from home. North Texas ranks second in the AAC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

Wichita State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.3 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 69.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 71.8 Wichita State gives up to opponents.

The Shockers and Mean Green match up Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Jason Edwards is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. John Buggs III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.