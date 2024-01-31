Rogers scores 23, American earns 69-66 victory against Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 23 points and American beat Lafayette 69-66 on Wednesday night. Rogers also added…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 23 points and American beat Lafayette 69-66 on Wednesday night.

Rogers also added eight rebounds for the Eagles (12-10, 6-3 Patriot League). Elijah Stephens added 19 points and five assists.

The Leopards (8-14, 7-2) were led in scoring by Devin Hines, who finished with 17 points. Lafayette also got 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Kyle Jenkins. Eric Sondberg recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

