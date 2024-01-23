Rogers and American host Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League) at American Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-14, 2-4 Patriot League) at American Eagles (10-9, 4-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Matt Rogers scored 21 points in American’s 70-68 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Eagles are 6-1 in home games. American scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Crusaders have gone 2-4 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

American averages 72.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 75.8 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game American allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 14.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for American.

Joseph Octave is averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.