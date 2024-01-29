Rodriguez, UNLV Rebels square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-9, 3-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-11, 2-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-9, 3-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Hill and the Fresno State Bulldogs take on Luis Rodriguez and the UNLV Rebels in MWC play Tuesday.

The Rebels have gone 6-3 in home games. UNLV is fifth in the MWC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Rodriguez averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 in conference games. Fresno State has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNLV is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 69.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 70.8 UNLV gives up.

The Rebels and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalib Boone is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 blocks for the Rebels.

Hill is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

