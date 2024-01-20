Live Radio
Rode scores 19, Liberty takes down Sam Houston 82-66

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 9:22 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Rode’s 19 points helped Liberty defeat Sam Houston 82-66 on Saturday night.

Rode added eight rebounds for the Flames (13-7, 2-3 Conference USA). Kaden Metheny scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Zach Cleveland had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Lamar Wilkerson led the Bearkats (10-9, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds. Davon Barnes added 19 points for Sam Houston. In addition, Cameron Huefner had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

