Robinson’s 21 help Gardner-Webb take down Radford 74-68

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Caleb Robinson had 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 74-68 victory over Radford on Wednesday night.

Robinson added six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-12, 2-2 Big South Conference). DQ Nicholas finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to add 12 points. Julien Soumaoro was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Highlanders (11-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Bryan Antoine, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Chandler Turner added 12 points for Radford. Justin Archer also had 10 points.

