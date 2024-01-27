Robinson scores 18, Gardner-Webb beats South Carolina Upstate 75-70

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Robinson scored 18 points as Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 75-70 on Saturday night.…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Robinson scored 18 points as Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 75-70 on Saturday night.

Robinson added 10 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-12, 5-2 Big South Conference). Quest Aldridge scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Ademide Badmus finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with nine points.

Justin Bailey finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (6-14, 1-6). South Carolina Upstate also got 11 points from Nick Alves. Jorge Ochoa and Trae Broadnax added eight points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.