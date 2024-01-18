Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Robinson puts up 18…

Robinson puts up 18 in New Hampshire’s 70-62 win against NJIT

The Associated Press

January 18, 2024, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson had 18 points in New Hampshire’s 70-62 win against NJIT on Thursday night.

Robinson added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (10-7, 2-2 America East Conference). Clarence O. Daniels II scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Jaxson Baker and Christian Moore both added 11.

Adam Hess led the Highlanders (4-12, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Levi Lawal added 11 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for NJIT. In addition, Tariq Francis had 10 points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up