Robinson leads Delaware State against Coppin State after 20-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (1-13) at Delaware State Hornets (7-9)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Martez Robinson scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 77-73 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Hornets are 3-2 in home games. Delaware State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 0-10 on the road. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 18.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Winston averaging 3.9.

Delaware State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 54.4 points per game, 20.2 fewer points than the 74.6 Delaware State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Winston is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

