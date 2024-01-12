Robinson, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to host Barnett and the Presbyterian Blue Hose

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-9, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-12, 0-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-9, 1-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-12, 0-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Gardner-Webb and Presbyterian will play on Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Hose are 1-2 in conference play. Presbyterian averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Gardner-Webb allows.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Blue Hose match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Robinson is averaging 13.1 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Marquis Barnett is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Blue Hose. Jamahri Harvey is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

