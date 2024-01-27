Robinson and Delaware State host South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-14, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-9, 3-0 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-14, 1-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-9, 3-0 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Martez Robinson scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 67-63 overtime victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets are 5-2 on their home court. Delaware State is fourth in the MEAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Deywilk Tavarez averaging 3.6.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in conference play. South Carolina State averages 14.6 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Mitchel Taylor with 2.6.

Delaware State averages 71.7 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 81.8 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Delaware State gives up.

The Hornets and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Davion Everett is averaging 9.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Taylor is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

