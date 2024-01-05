Robinson and Delaware State host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (1-13) at Delaware State Hornets (7-9) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts…

Coppin State Eagles (1-13) at Delaware State Hornets (7-9)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Martez Robinson scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 77-73 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Hornets are 3-2 on their home court. Delaware State ranks fourth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Robinson paces the Hornets with 6.3 boards.

The Eagles are 0-10 in road games. Coppin State averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Delaware State scores 72.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 73.3 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points lower than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The Hornets and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Hornets.

Justin Winston is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.