Robertson, Portland Pilots to visit Mogbo, San Francisco Dons

Portland Pilots (7-10, 1-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-4, 2-0 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (7-10, 1-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-4, 2-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Robertson and the Portland Pilots visit Jonathan Mogbo and the San Francisco Dons in WCC play Saturday.

The Dons have gone 8-0 in home games. San Francisco ranks eighth in the WCC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Mogbo leads the Dons with 10.6 boards.

The Pilots are 1-1 against conference opponents. Portland allows 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

San Francisco averages 78.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 78.0 Portland gives up. Portland averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Pilots square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mogbo is scoring 15.0 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Robertson is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 10.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.