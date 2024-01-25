Robertson, Portland Pilots to visit Harris, Loyola Marymount Lions

Portland Pilots (7-13, 1-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-10, 2-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Portland Pilots (7-13, 1-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-10, 2-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -10; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Robertson and the Portland Pilots take on Dominick Harris and the Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC play Thursday.

The Lions are 6-5 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Pilots have gone 1-4 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Robertson averaging 7.1.

Loyola Marymount scores 73.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 80.4 Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

The Lions and Pilots meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lions. Will Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Tyler Harris is averaging 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Pilots. Robertson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Pilots: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

