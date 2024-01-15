Live Radio
Roberts propels Texas A&M-CC past Southeastern Louisiana 73-68

The Associated Press

January 15, 2024, 10:27 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jordan Roberts scored 17 points to guide Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 73-68 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.

Roberts was 6 of 15 shooting (5 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Islanders (10-7, 3-1 Southland Conference). Garry Clark scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Owen Dease had 10 points and shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

Roger McFarlane led the way for the Lions (6-11, 1-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Nick Caldwell added 16 points and Roscoe Eastmond scored 14 with six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

