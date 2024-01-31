Robert Morris visits Gohlke and Oakland

Robert Morris Colonials (8-13, 4-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-9, 8-3 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7…

Robert Morris Colonials (8-13, 4-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-9, 8-3 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Jack Gohlke scored 27 points in Oakland’s 91-87 overtime victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-2 in home games. Oakland ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 13.2 assists per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 2.7.

The Colonials have gone 4-6 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon League with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 8.4.

Oakland is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Oakland gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gohlke is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 10 points. Townsend is averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Oakland.

Hastings is averaging 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

