Robert Morris visits Enaruna and Cleveland State

Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-9, 5-5 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -8; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays the Robert Morris Colonials after Tristan Enaruna scored 28 points in Cleveland State’s 107-99 overtime loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Vikings have gone 10-1 at home. Cleveland State is the Horizon League leader with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Enaruna averaging 2.8.

The Colonials are 4-5 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon League with 13.4 assists per game led by Josh Corbin averaging 3.2.

Cleveland State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Cleveland State gives up.

The Vikings and Colonials meet Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 18 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 13.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Markeese Hastings is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Corbin is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

