Robert Morris takes on IUPUI in conference showdown

IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jlynn Counter and the IUPUI Jaguars visit Markeese Hastings and the Robert Morris Colonials in Horizon League play Thursday.

The Colonials have gone 3-4 at home. Robert Morris has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 1-3 in Horizon League play. IUPUI has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

Robert Morris scores 71.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 76.7 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Robert Morris allows.

The Colonials and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hastings is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Robert Morris.

Counter is shooting 49.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

