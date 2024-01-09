Robert Morris hosts Wright State after Holden’s 26-point game

Wright State Raiders (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Wright State Raiders (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Tanner Holden scored 26 points in Wright State’s 106-98 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 4-4 on their home court. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Raiders are 3-2 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Robert Morris’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Wright State allows. Wright State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Robert Morris allows.

The Colonials and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Stephaun Walker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Trey Calvin is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 56.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

