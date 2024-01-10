Robert Morris hosts Holden and Wright State

Wright State Raiders (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7…

Wright State Raiders (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Tanner Holden scored 26 points in Wright State’s 106-98 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials have gone 4-4 at home. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Raiders are 3-2 in Horizon League play. Wright State is second in the Horizon League with 15.4 assists per game led by Trey Calvin averaging 3.7.

Robert Morris scores 73.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 80.2 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Robert Morris allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeese Hastings is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Stephaun Walker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Calvin is averaging 19.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders. Holden is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 56.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

