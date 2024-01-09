Rivera and UIC host Northern Iowa

UIC Flames (8-7, 1-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-8, 1-3 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UIC Flames (8-7, 1-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-8, 1-3 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Northern Iowa Panthers after Isaiah Rivera scored 24 points in UIC’s 70-64 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Panthers are 4-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Heise averaging 5.1.

The Flames are 1-3 in MVC play. UIC scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Northern Iowa makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). UIC has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Flames meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Rivera is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 15.5 points. Toby Okani is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

