Rillie’s 30 lead Northern Colorado past North Dakota 97-87

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 10:27 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jaron Rillie’s 30 points led Northern Colorado over North Dakota 97-87 on Wednesday night.

Rillie shot 12 for 16 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bears (7-6). Saint Thomas added 23 points and 12 rebounds. Zack Bloch had 13 points.

Treysen Eaglestaff led the Fightin’ Hawks (8-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Tyree Ihenacho added 23 points, six assists and two steals for North Dakota. In addition, B.J. Omot had 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

