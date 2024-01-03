Rillie’s 30 lead Northern Colorado past North Dakota 97-87

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jaron Rillie’s 30 points led Northern Colorado over North Dakota 97-87 on Wednesday night. Rillie…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jaron Rillie’s 30 points led Northern Colorado over North Dakota 97-87 on Wednesday night.

Rillie shot 12 for 16 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bears (7-6). Saint Thomas added 23 points and 12 rebounds. Zack Bloch had 13 points.

Treysen Eaglestaff led the Fightin’ Hawks (8-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Tyree Ihenacho added 23 points, six assists and two steals for North Dakota. In addition, B.J. Omot had 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.