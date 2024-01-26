Rillie leads Northern Colorado against Idaho after 26-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-12, 1-5 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-12, 1-5 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Idaho Vandals after Jaron Rillie scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-74 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 5-6 on their home court. Idaho has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 4-2 in conference games. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Idaho is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Idaho allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 12 points and 3.2 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Saint Thomas is scoring 19.8 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bears. Rillie is averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

