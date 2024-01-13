Riley Kugel scores 20 points, Florida routs Arkansas 90-68 to end 3-game skid against Razorbacks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve Riley Kugel scored 20 points to lead five in double figures, and Florida routed Arkansas…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Reserve Riley Kugel scored 20 points to lead five in double figures, and Florida routed Arkansas 90-68 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak against the Razorbacks.

Tyrese Samuel scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Florida (11-5, 1-2 SEC), which also ended a two-game skid after going 6-0 in December.

Kugel, who didn’t score while playing about four minutes in the Gators’ 103-85 loss at Mississippi on Wednesday, was 8-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3s against Arkansas. Zyon Pullin added 15 points for the Gators. Will Richard chipped in 13 points and Walter Clayton Jr. had 11.

Layden Blocker scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead Arkansas (9-7, 0-3). Jeremiah Davenport scored all 13 of his points in the first half for the Razorbacks, but he was 0 of 2 from the floor and played just eight minutes in the second. Tramon Mark and Joseph Pinion added 12 points apiece.

Florida opened on a 27-9 run and led 46-33 at the break. Pullin scored 11 first-half points, Clayton added nine and Kugel eight for the Gators, who made four 3-pointers and shot 49% overall in the first half.

The Gators opened the second half on a 13-4 run and led 57-37. Samuel scored six points during the surge and capped it with a dunk. Pinion’s 3 pulled Arkansas to 58-44 with 14:33 remaining, but the Razorbacks didn’t get closer.

Florida is on the road against fifth-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday.

Arkansas will look to end its three-game losing skid when it hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday.

