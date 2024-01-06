Riley and Temple host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Joran Riley scored 21 points in Temple’s 76-68 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Owls have gone 3-2 in home games. Temple has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Shockers are 0-1 in conference games. Wichita State is third in the AAC scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Xavier Bell averaging 7.4.

Temple is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Shockers square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.1 points. Hysier Miller is shooting 33.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Colby Rogers is averaging 16.4 points for the Shockers. Bell is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.