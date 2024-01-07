Rigsby scores 18 as Oregon holds off Washington State 89-84

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brennan Rigsby hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 to help Oregon hold off Washington State 89-84…

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brennan Rigsby hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 to help Oregon hold off Washington State 89-84 on Saturday night.

Rigsby made 7 of 9 shots for the Ducks (12-3, 4-0 Pac-12 Conference). Jermaine Couisnard finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kario Oquendo scored 15 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting, four from 3-point range. Jackson Shelstad pitched in with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Oregon has won five in a row.

Freshman Myles Rice led the Cougars (10-5, 1-3) with 22 points and matched his season-high with seven assists. Jaylen Wells had 15 points and Andrej Jakimovski hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Isaac Jones added 10 points and five boards, while freshman Isaiah Watts scored 10 with eight assists off the bench.

Rigsby hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored 13 to lead Oregon to a 46-41 lead at halftime. The Ducks shot 69% from the floor and sank 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. Rice had 12 points to lead WSU. The Cougars shot 52% and were 4 of 8 from distance. WSU got to the free-throw line 15 times, making 11. Oregon was 3 of 4 at the foul line.

Rigsby and Shelstad had 3-pointers, Couisnard had a layup and Shelstad sank a jumper to cap a 12-5 spurt to begin the second half and Oregon led 58-46.

The Cougars stormed back to pull within 84-82 on a jumper by Rice with 1:50 left. Jadrian Tracey buried a 3-pointer with one second left on the shot clock and the Ducks led by five with 40 seconds to go. Washington State missed two free throws, a 3-pointer and a jumper before Rice scored with 11 seconds remaining to get the Cougars within three. Keeshawn Barthelemy hit two free throws with nine seconds to go to preserve the victory.

Washington State entered play holding opponents to the lowest overall shooting percentage (38.8) and the lowest from 3-point range in the conference. Oregon shot 58.2% overall and sank 14 of 24 from beyond the arc (58.3%).

Oregon leads 176-129 in a series that began in 1908. It is the seventh longest-running series in college basketball.

Washington State: The Cougars travel to play USC on Wednesday before returning home to play No. 10 Arizona on Saturday.

Oregon: The Ducks will host California on Saturday.

