Rigsby leads Troy against South Alabama after 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (10-10, 3-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces the South Alabama Jaguars after Myles Rigsby scored 20 points in Troy’s 78-65 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Trojans have gone 11-1 at home. Troy ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Christyon Eugene averaging 4.4.

The Jaguars are 3-5 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Troy averages 79.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 77.4 South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Troy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Tayton Conerway is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Troy.

Tyrell Jones averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Isiah Gaiter is averaging 17.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.