Rigsby leads Troy against South Alabama after 20-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (10-10, 3-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-10, 3-5 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-8, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts the South Alabama Jaguars after Myles Rigsby scored 20 points in Troy’s 78-65 win over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Trojans are 11-1 on their home court. Troy has a 0-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 3-5 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Troy is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Trojans.

Isiah Gaiter is averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.