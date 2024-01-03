Rigsby leads Troy against Old Dominion after 20-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces the Old Dominion Monarchs after Myles Rigsby scored 20 points in Troy’s 72-65 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans are 6-1 in home games. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Randarius Jones averaging 4.7.

The Monarchs have gone 0-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Troy scores 82.4 points, 6.1 more per game than the 76.3 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Troy allows.

The Trojans and Monarchs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trojans.

Vasean Allette is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

