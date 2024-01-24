Rider visits Saint Peter’s after Washington’s 24-point game

Rider Broncs (5-13, 2-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-6, 6-1 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rider Broncs (5-13, 2-5 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-6, 6-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts the Rider Broncs after Corey Washington scored 24 points in Saint Peter’s 70-59 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Peacocks are 5-1 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Broncs are 2-5 against MAAC opponents. Rider is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Saint Peter’s scores 65.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 76.9 Rider allows. Rider scores 7.5 more points per game (71.8) than Saint Peter’s allows to opponents (64.3).

The Peacocks and Broncs meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Peacocks.

Mervin James is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Broncs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

