Rider visits Mount St. Mary’s following James’ 20-point game

Rider Broncs (6-13, 3-5 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-12, 3-5 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 62-57 win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks third in the MAAC with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Deshayne Montgomery averaging 11.0.

The Broncs have gone 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Rider is seventh in the MAAC scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Rider allows. Rider averages 71.3 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 71.6 Mount St. Mary’s allows.

The Mountaineers and Broncs square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Montgomery is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Broncs. James is averaging 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

