Rider secures 71-58 victory over Manhattan

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Mervin James had 27 points in Rider’s 71-58 victory against Manhattan on Friday night.

James added six rebounds and three steals for the Broncs (5-11, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). TJ Weeks Jr. added 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and they also had nine rebounds. DJ Dudley had nine points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

Daniel Rouzan led the way for the Jaspers (4-10, 1-4) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Shaquil Bender added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Manhattan. Jaden Winston also had 12 points, six assists and three steals. The Jaspers prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Rider visits Marist and Manhattan hosts Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

