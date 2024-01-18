Rider hosts Niagara after Henderson’s 29-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-12, 2-4 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-9, 3-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-12, 2-4 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Rider Broncs after Ahmad Henderson II scored 29 points in Niagara’s 93-88 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Broncs have gone 4-2 at home. Rider is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 3-3 against conference opponents. Niagara is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Rider’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Purple Eagles square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mervin James is scoring 19.8 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Luke Bumbalough is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 10.3 points. Henderson is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

