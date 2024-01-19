Richmond visits Davidson after Huffman’s 24-point game

Richmond Spiders (12-5, 4-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-6, 1-3 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (12-5, 4-0 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-6, 1-3 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the Richmond Spiders after Grant Huffman scored 24 points in Davidson’s 79-69 victory against the Fordham Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 7-2 at home. Davidson has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spiders are 4-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Davidson averages 72.8 points, 8.3 more per game than the 64.5 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 72.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the 67.9 Davidson allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Spiders square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is averaging 13 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Jordan King is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spiders. Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

