Richmond takes on Saint Bonaventure, aims for 6th straight home win

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Saint Bonaventure aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Spiders are 7-0 in home games. Richmond scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Pride averaging 2.2.

Richmond averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Bonnies meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Pride is averaging 11.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bonnies. Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

