Richmond takes on Duquesne following King’s 31-point game

Richmond Spiders (11-5, 3-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-6, 0-3 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes…

Richmond Spiders (11-5, 3-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-6, 0-3 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the Duquesne Dukes after Jordan King scored 31 points in Richmond’s 77-70 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Dukes are 6-2 in home games. Duquesne is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders are 3-0 against conference opponents. Richmond has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Richmond has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Spiders face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

King is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 18.5 points. Neal Quinn is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

