Richmond Spiders take on the Fordham Rams, seek 11th straight win

Richmond Spiders (15-5, 7-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-11, 3-4 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will attempt to extend its 10-game win streak with a victory against Fordham.

The Rams have gone 4-7 in home games. Fordham is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spiders have gone 7-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is second in the A-10 allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Fordham makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Richmond averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Spiders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Rams.

Jordan King is averaging 19 points for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Spiders: 10-0, averaging 67.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.