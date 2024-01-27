Richmond snaps No. 16 Dayton’s nation-leading win streak 69-64

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond snapped No. 16 Dayton’s nation-leading 13-game winning streak on Saturday night 69-64 and took sole…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond snapped No. 16 Dayton’s nation-leading 13-game winning streak on Saturday night 69-64 and took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Jordan King scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for the Spiders (15-5, 7-0), who are on a winning streak of their own. Richmond’s 10-game streak is the school’s longest since the 1934-35 team won 22 straight.

The Flyers (16-3, 6-1) got 18 points from Javon Bennett and 11 points from Kobe Elvis. They got as close as 67-64 in the final minute, but the Spiders held on with quality free-throw shooting. King made the team’s final two attempts at the line with 8.3 seconds remaining.

Dayton’s leading scorer, DaRon Holmes II, had nine points and missed 10 of his 12 shots.

Koby Brea hit two 3-pointers in the second half for the Flyers, including one to barely beat the shot clock, after airballing his two attempts in the first half. Dayton attempted more 3-pointers (33) than shots from inside the arc (26), but made only 10.

Dji Bailey and Isaiah Bigelow added 12 points each for Richmond. Bigelow had 15 rebounds.

The victory was the 16th for Richmond coach Chris Mooney against ranked teams in 41 tries as the Spiders coach.

The Spiders led 20-15 at halftime despite missing their first 11 shots and going scoreless until King’s basket with 13:45 left in the half made it 9-2.

DeLonnie Hunt scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including a 3-pointer that put the Spiders ahead to stay at 40-37 with 9:32 remaining.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Hosts George Washington on Tuesday night.

Richmond: Visits Fordham on Wednesday night.

