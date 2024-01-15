Richmond leads Seton Hall against St. John’s after 24-point performance

St. John’s Red Storm (12-5, 4-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 5-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday,…

St. John’s Red Storm (12-5, 4-2 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 5-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts the St. John’s Red Storm after Kadary Richmond scored 24 points in Seton Hall’s 78-72 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Pirates have gone 8-1 at home. Seton Hall scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Red Storm are 4-2 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 40.8 rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 10.1.

Seton Hall averages 73.6 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 69.9 St. John’s allows. St. John’s scores 9.7 more points per game (78.6) than Seton Hall allows (68.9).

The Pirates and Red Storm match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 12.9 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 16.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.