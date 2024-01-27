Richmond hosts No. 16 Dayton after King’s 32-point game

Dayton Flyers (16-2, 6-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-5, 6-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (16-2, 6-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-5, 6-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -3; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the No. 16 Dayton Flyers after Jordan King scored 32 points in Richmond’s 82-74 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Spiders have gone 10-0 at home. Richmond scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Flyers are 6-0 against A-10 opponents. Dayton averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Richmond’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Richmond allows.

The Spiders and Flyers face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spiders. King is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Daron Holmes is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Flyers: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.