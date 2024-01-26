Richmond faces No. 16 Dayton following King’s 32-point showing

Dayton Flyers (16-2, 6-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-5, 6-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Dayton Flyers (16-2, 6-0 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (14-5, 6-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the No. 16 Dayton Flyers after Jordan King scored 32 points in Richmond’s 82-74 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Spiders are 10-0 on their home court. Richmond has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers are 6-0 in A-10 play. Dayton is 15-2 against opponents over .500.

Richmond makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Dayton has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.1 points for the Spiders. Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Daron Holmes is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Flyers: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.