Richmond faces Loyola Chicago on 4-game win streak

Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-5, 2-0 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Spiders take on Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers have gone 8-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Spiders are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 74.5 points, 9.6 more per game than the 64.9 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 7.2 more points per game (74.3) than Loyola Chicago gives up (67.1).

The Ramblers and Spiders meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spiders. Jordan King is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.