Richmond beats Fordham 83-69 for 11th straight victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan King scored 29 points and Richmond beat Fordham 83-69 on Wednesday night for its 11th straight victory.

King shot 8 for 10 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Spiders (16-5, 8-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dji Bailey was 6 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Delonnie Hunt shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Rams (9-12, 3-5) were led by Will Richardson, who posted 16 points and four assists. Elijah Gray added 14 points and six rebounds for Fordham. Kyle Rose also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Richmond took the lead with 16:38 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-33 at halftime, with King racking up 13 points. King scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

